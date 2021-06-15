Cotton warns of risks to American athletes participating in Beijing Olympic Games

"These Games won’t occur under ordinary conditions. Unlike Olympics held in friendly, free nations, the 2022 Beijing Games will pose unique challenges," Cotton said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday (June 15) calling for the government to take all the necessary steps to protect American athletes participating in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Cotton said, “I continue to advocate for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to rebid the 2022 Games to a free country. But if the IOC refuses and the United States chooses to compete in the Games, our government must take all necessary steps to protect American athletes who travel to China.”

“Under ordinary conditions, the U.S. government must prepare for years in advance of each Olympics to protect American athletes and guarantee U.S. media access. But these Games won’t occur under ordinary conditions. Unlike Olympics held in friendly, free nations, the 2022 Beijing Games will pose unique challenges for the safety, security, and privacy of Americans who attend,” continued Cotton.