Third annual Corgi Fest takes place in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Ark. — The dog days of summer may be over but pup-parents came together in the River Valley today (Oct. 23) for some outdoor fun.

Corgis from across the River Valley joined at Kirksey park for the third annual Corgi Fest in Halloween costumes with tons of tricks and even more treats!

After taking last year off due to COVID, the puppy fanatics gathered once again in their best corgi gear to show off their paws-actively adorable pups.

The event was not limited to the one breed. Dogs of all shapes and sizes attended the event and participated in a costume parade, and dog races.

The Corgi Fest started back in 2017 as a way for corgi owners to come together and share their love of the breed.

Corgi Fest organizer Kendra Ingle says that it has more to do with the community and finding your pack.

“It’s just hanging out, you know dog people in general just love their dogs. They’re like our kids, they’re like our family. Corgi people are like a whole other level It’s like a comic con but for corgis, we’re just nerds. Anything corgi we are all about,” said Kendra Ingle.

When Ingle first had the idea back in 2018 she had no idea it would have such a Paws-ative reaction from the community.

“In 2018 we had 25 corgis, and I would say we have over 100 corgis here today, that’s pretty cool,” said Ingle.

Tayler Markham, the owner of Rescue Pup Whiskey Butters, says that while she’s attended smaller corgi fests in the past, this year was different.

“I wanted to come this year because it's my first year with my own corgi,” said Markham.

Markham got the pup last year during quarantine despite her busy schedule. The pup had been abandoned.

“I wasn’t going to keep him but then I fell in love with him,” he said.

And it’s not far-fetched to say that what started as a rescue just for Whiskey, ended up saving them both.

“I didn’t want a dog, I just didn’t think I had the time to take care of him. But once I got whiskey he improved my mental health so much. He’s my little companion,” said Markham.

And after a rough year in quarantine, she wanted to introduce him to some fellow fur-ocious friends.