River Valley Regional Food Bank donates dog food to Artemis Project

The Artemis Project recently rescued 80 dogs from a home in Crawford County and needs all the help they can get.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The River Valley Regional Food Bank donated a pallet of dog food to the Artemis Project who recently rescued 80 dogs.

The Artemis Project retrieved the animals from a home where they were being kept for years as they continued to multiply.

"We noticed the recent good news about The Artemis Project rescuing more than 80 dogs, so today we donated a pallet of dog food to help the organization keep the animals fed and healthy. We appreciate the great service they offer to the River Valley community and are honored to help."

Artemis Project medical director, Mary Scott said they would make sure the dogs were fed vaccinated, tested for heartworms, and provided with flea and tick medicine.