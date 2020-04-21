x
Prairie Grove cancels annual 4th of July celebration due to coronavirus

The City said several factors led to this decision, including "too soon" for crowds and issues getting fireworks from China.
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The City of Prairie Grove has canceled its annual 4th of July celebration to due COVID-19.

The City posted on Facebook several factors that led to this decision.

One being that officials feel it is "too soon" to even consider an event with the crowd size that is in attendance each year.

Another is getting fireworks ordered from China in time might not be possible.

Below is the statement the City posted:

"It's with regret that we announce the City has canceled its annual 4th of July Celebration for 2020. The City feels its too soon to even consider an event with the crowd size associated with the summer celebration. In addition, getting fireworks which are ordered from China will likely be an issue this year. Staying safe is the best celebration we all can share anyway, thank you all for your cooperation!"

