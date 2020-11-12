City of Fayetteville receives 38-acre donation for Underwood Park

The Underwoods’ donation makes up over 57% of what will eventually become a 65-acre park.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Craig and Laura Underwood have donated 38 acres of land located west of Dean Solomon Road to the City of Fayetteville to establish a new park.

The Underwoods’ donation makes up over 57% of what will eventually become a 65-acre park which will serve the planned 602 multi-family units being constructed nearby as well the entire City as a community park.

On Oct. 6., Fayetteville City Council unanimously approved to name the park in honor of the Underwoods’ significant donation of land as well as their long history of providing exceptional service to the Fayetteville parks system.

The family has allowed recreational trails to be located on their property adjacent to Mount Sequoyah Park at no cost to the City and assisted in donating the hand-crafted Underwood-Lindsey pavilion located in Mount Sequoyah Park itself.

Craig Underwood stated, “Laura and I are so happy we are able to share this beautiful piece of land with the residents of Northwest Arkansas. We have great memories of raising our three boys around Gulley Park, where we had family outings and birthday parties. Our oldest son even learned to ride his bike there. With the new Underwood Park, we’re hoping other families will have to opportunity to build fond family memories of their own.”

Underwood Park will eliminate the park service gap in the northwest area of Fayetteville, as requested by many citizens throughout the years and will be a unique community park with a conservation theme.



Mayor Lioneld Jordan stated, “Fayetteville’s parks are a key part of our city’s identity and culture. With this generous donation from the Underwood family, we can extend the benefit of our parks into a part of our community that has been in need of the recreation and health benefits natural spaces provide. We are enormously grateful to the Underwoods for their unflagging support for and commitment to this community.”

The park will give the people of Fayetteville some of their highest stated priorities for parks, including facilities that support an active lifestyle and closeness with nature and is well suited to help form a significant extension of Clabber Creek Trail, adding further value to the community.

Director of Parks and Recreation Connie Edmonston stated, “We are extremely grateful for the passion and dedication the Underwoods have for Parks and Recreation and the people of the City of Fayetteville. With this parkland donation, they are providing natural assets for our community to enjoy for generations to come.”

Underwood Park will be open to the public in the early spring of 2021.



Additional information about the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation department is available at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/parks.