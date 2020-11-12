Drive-in Menorah lighting held in Fayetteville

"Today we live in a world that is very bleak and very dark and very scary and the only way to survive until this is over is by keeping our flame strong and letting our flame ignite others and this is really why this year specifically the message of Hanukkah is so relevant. We may have a little bit of flame, we may be alone at home, let that flame burn brightly! Let it grow, so we stay happy, we stay focused, and keep our faith and we will persevere" said Chabad, Rabbi Mendel Greisman.