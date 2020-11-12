Drive-in Menorah lighting held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A unique Menorah lighting ceremony was held for the first night of Hanukkah Thursday (Dec. 10) night in Fayetteville.
One of the cornerstones of Hanukkah celebrations is lighting the Menorah each of the eight nights of the holiday.
It was hosted by the Chabad of Northwest Arkansas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group decided to turn it into a drive-in event.
"Today we live in a world that is very bleak and very dark and very scary and the only way to survive until this is over is by keeping our flame strong and letting our flame ignite others and this is really why this year specifically the message of Hanukkah is so relevant. We may have a little bit of flame, we may be alone at home, let that flame burn brightly! Let it grow, so we stay happy, we stay focused, and keep our faith and we will persevere" said Chabad, Rabbi Mendel Greisman.
The last day of Hanukkah is December 18.