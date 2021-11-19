Children's COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Fort Smith

The children's COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Public Schools and Sebastian County Health Department are hosting a COVID-19 children's vaccination clinic Friday, Nov. 19.

The clinic is for children ages 5 to 11 to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccines for those ages 12 or older will not be available.

The clinic will be held at the following two locations:

Kimmons Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 2201 North 50th St.

Ramsey Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 3201 Jenny Lind Road.

The clinic is being held from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

A parent or guardian must be present for the child to be able to receive the vaccine.

The second dose of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be available on Dec. 17 at the same locations.

