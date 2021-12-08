Cherokee Nation Research Center celebrates grand opening

The research center is enhancing public access to cultural collections, archives, and genealogy services.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation celebrated the grand opening of the Cherokee Nation Research Center in Tahlequah on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The research center is serving as a temporary home to Cherokee Nation's most important collection of historic Cherokee-related documents and cultural artifacts dating back to the 1700s through the present day.

The Council of Cherokee Nation declared the items in a state of emergency over a year ago due to aging infrastructure and the need for updated environmental controls needed for proper preservation.

The Cherokee Heritage Act of 2020 efforts has now made it possible for the public to visit the research center to experience some of the tribe's most treasured items.

“Within one year of identifying the threat to our historic archives and records, we stand here today celebrating their safekeeping through this new facility,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Not only are we able to provide safe and secure storage, we’re sharing those items with the public in a new and exciting way. I am beyond thankful for the swift action from the Council of the Cherokee Nation, as well as the support from Cherokee Nation Businesses and the Cherokee National Historical Society. Together, we have ensured that our history will be better preserved and shared for generations to come.”

Over 11,000 historic Cherokee-related documents and cultural artifacts are being protected at the facility in its 5,000-square-foot, fireproof, and storm-resistant vault with industry-leading environmental controls.

One of the items includes a land patent signed by President Martin Van Buren in 1838. This provided the Cherokee Nation with approximately 14 million acres in Indian Territory which is now known as northeastern Oklahoma. There's also a piece of signature furniture owned by Cherokee Chief John Ross from the mid-1800s and a vast collection of contemporary and historic art from renowned Cherokee artists.

The center is also offering free genealogy services and two research rooms for artists, scholars, and community members. These are offered by appointment on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As natural storytellers, the authentic history and culture of the Cherokee people have traditionally been passed down verbally from generation to generation. For far too long, our history and culture have been misrepresented, inaccurately shared, or watered down outside of the tribe,” said Travis Owens, vice president of cultural tourism for Cherokee Nation. “Cherokee Nation has taken pride in reclaiming its voice and has dedicated efforts to sharing its history from its own perspective through special projects and exhibits on local, regional, and national levels. However, there is something inherently special about seeing that history for yourself and touching it with your own hands. The Cherokee National Research Center is making the history, culture, and art of the Cherokee people feel as much yours and mine as it was our ancestors.”

Principal Chief Hoskin Jr. presented the Cherokee Heritage Center Act of 2020 to address the critical needs of the archives and plan for the continued growth and long-term success of the center. The historic legislation was signed into effect in September 2020 with the support of the Council, Cherokee Nation Businesses, and the Cherokee National Historical Society.