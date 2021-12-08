Cherokee Nation Foundation expanding scholarship opportunities

The Cherokee Nation Foundation will be accepting scholarship applications through Jan. 31.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation Foundation (CNF) is expanding its scholarship opportunities for the 2022-23 school year.

Officials say this year, there are new scholarships made possible through CNF's donor matching program. The scholarships now have expanded opportunities for all citizens and students who are pursuing studies in the medical field, education, agriculture, and computer sciences.

“Creating opportunities for our people to get an education and pursue their dream has always been a core value for the Cherokee Nation,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We’re proud of the creative work the staff at Cherokee Nation Foundation has put into developing more scholarships for Cherokees. These are the kind of educational opportunities that can transform lives for the better. I am particularly proud of the efforts of Cherokee Nation Foundation to create more opportunities for Cherokees both on the reservation and those living at large.”

CNF offers three different scholarships: private, tribal, and institutionally based. Students can access the scholarships online by creating an online profile and will be notified of upcoming scholarship opportunities and deadlines.

Officials say applications are evaluated based on academic performance and community and cultural involvement.

“We continue to be blessed by the generous giving of our fellow Cherokees and that of our communities, neighbors, and friends,” said Janice Randall, executive director for CNF. “Through our Leave a Legacy matching program, we’ve established opportunities that will help Cherokee youth identify, pursue and achieve their academic ambitions today and their future career goals. We encourage students to set up an account online and explore what’s available.”

CNF awarded nearly $228,000 to 20 high school graduates and 69 university students. Students are eligible to receive CNF awards provided through the Cherokee Nation College Resource Center in addition to other opportunities.

CNF is accepting applications through Jan. 31. To access the CNF scholarship applications, click here.