Cedarville community mourning loss of teen killed in ATV crash

Jacob Wallace, 13, died Sunday in an ATV accident near his family home. His family and school remember the life he lived.

CEDARVILLE, Ark. — Jacob Wallace celebrated his 13th birthday on Thursday, September 29. Less than three weeks later, his life was cut short.

Wallace died in a four-wheeler accident near his family home on Sunday, October 16. He was riding to his uncle's house, less than a quarter mile from his home on a road he had taken countless times.

No one saw what caused the accident, but the Wallace family believes an animal jumped out onto the road causing Jacob to swerve into a ditch, eventually hitting a tree.

Tuesday was the first day back to school for Cedarville Middle School students and staff following fall break. The school returned without a beloved classmate and friend.

"It's a tremendous loss for our community and a phone call you never want to hear," said principal, Dr. Sarah McPhate.

Dr. McPhate was notified of the accident and made plans to bring in counselors and community members to help students and staff process the loss.

A loss, she says, of a personality larger than life.

"Jacob was a sweet boy and he was funny and he liked to joke and laugh," said Dr. McPhate. "A lot of people said it but he had a very contagious smile, he just loved to smile and his smile was just so sweet."

Jacob was an athlete. A player on both the junior high basketball and football teams. Upon hearing the news, head football coach Max Washausen brought the team together to talk about their teammate.

"If there's someone that's passed, I always try to find something special about that person and personally try to carry that on," said Washausen.

As they mourn, the team will do just that.

For the remainder of the season, the junior high football team will wear helmet decals with the number 55 - honoring Jacob's life and memory.

On Thursday, October 20, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in Van Buren. Jacob will be buried in his number 55 football jersey. A tribute to the game he loved.

The Wallace family continues to grieve and process the loss of their loved one. No longer seeing the infectious smile or hearing the laughter of Jacob is something his uncle, Robert McDonnor, says they could never prepare for.

"I'd give anything, anything, to change it, but you can't," said McDonnor. "You just got to learn to move on somehow. I wish I could have protected him."

Through the tragedy, Jacob's family has witnessed an outpouring of support helping them through their grief and they cannot thank everyone enough for their kindness and love.

"They've helped tremendously," said McDonnor. "Words can't express how thankful we are for the community that's really supported us during this time."

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

