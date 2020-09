Despite the damage, Bliss Cupcake Cafe in Rogers says they will still be open to customers on Tuesday.

ROGERS, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas cupcake shop is cleaned up a big mess Monday (Sept. 28) after a car drove into the business.

According to a Facebook post from Bliss Cupcake Cafe, a car lost control and crashed into the front glass at Bliss Cupcake Cafe in Rogers on Green Acres Road.

This was the Monday of Mondays. Well...we are going to call it a day in Rogers. Everyone is okay! Fayetteville is open... Posted by Bliss Cupcake Cafe on Monday, September 28, 2020

The business says that everyone is okay and no one was hurt in the accident.