Boozman launches ‘Shots in ARms’ tour to promote COVID-19 vaccination effort in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Senator John Boozman launched a ‘Shots in ARms’ tour to encourage Arkansans to get vaccinated.

The emphasis on COVID-19 vaccination efforts comes on the heels of Boozman’s bipartisan 'Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts to Locally Immunize all Veterans and Every Spouse (SAVE LIVES)' Act being signed into law last week.

The legislation allows the VA to vaccinate all veterans, their spouses, caregivers and some dependents to the extent that vaccines are available, as well as urges the federal government to allocate more doses to the department based on this increased eligibility.

“I hope every Arkansan who is eligible to receive a vaccine will get one,” said Boozman. “This is important for the health of every resident and the eagerness we all share to return to normal as quickly as possible.”

Tuesday (March 30) morning, Boozman will meet with Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) officials to tour a vaccine receiving area in central Arkansas and will later discuss how vaccine distribution is going for teachers and how students are doing in this pandemic school year.

“I am proud of the tremendous effort by health care professionals in every corner of our state to find the most effective ways to deliver vaccines quickly to Arkansans,” said Boozman. “I look forward to meeting with them to get a better idea of what they need from the federal government to best support their efforts.”