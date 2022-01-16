Police: Body of Ashley Haynes found along Arkansas River

According to Maumelle police, the body of Ashley Haynes was found around noon on Sunday.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — (Eds. Note: The video attached was filmed three days prior to the discovery of Haynes' body.)

According to the Maumelle Police Department, the body of Ashley Haynes was found around noon on Jan. 16 on the north side of the Arkansas River.

The Maumelle Police Department was notified by a search party in the area of the discovery and location.

Haynes was reported missing on Thursday after she went out paddle-boarding and never returned. Law enforcement agencies have been searching the area ever since.

There appears to be no signs of foul play and the Maumelle Police Department will await results from the Arkansas State Crime Lab in reference to Haynes.