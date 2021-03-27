Body located in Springdale creek bed, police investigating suspicious death

A large police presence has gathered off of N Thompson Street near the Razorback Greenway trail in Springdale after a female's body was located in a creek bed.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A large police presence has gathered near the Razorback Greenway trail in Springdale off of N Thompson Street after a female's body was located in a creek bed.

Officers used a drone to scout the area.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department told 5NEWS officers were flagged down by citizens who spotted the body.

Crime scene investigators are processing the scene. Police have told 5NEWS the death is suspicious.

The body will be removed to be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death. Due to the terrain, police are having to move carefully to remove the body.

No further details have been released at this time.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.