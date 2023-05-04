Arkansas bill would make it illegal to deny a gun to medical marijuana patients

The bill would make it illegal to deny someone a gun in Arkansas only based on them having a medical marijuana license.

ARKANSAS, USA — A bill that would change the current law on concealed handguns for medical marijuana patients passed the Arkansas House on April 4 and is making its way through the Senate.

House Bill 1784 would protect the rights of medical marijuana patients and caregivers in Arkansas to obtain a license to carry a concealed handgun.

Patients and caregivers can receive, possess, conceal and transport any firearm after a background check has been successfully completed through Arkansas State Police and FBI.

Additionally, patients must not have been committed to a treatment facility for illegal substance abuse in order to receive a firearm possession license.

The bill states that a person’s status as a qualifying medical marijuana patient or designated caregiver should not determine whether or not they are eligible to be issued a concealed carry license.

The bill also would also add a firearm rights protection section.

