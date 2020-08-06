Second protest at Bentonville Square much different scene than first

Police and protesters interacted peacefully on Sunday, in contrast to Monday where tear gas was deployed and police cars were damaged.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds gathered at the Bentonville Square on Sunday (June 7) to protest police brutality and systematic racism. It was a much different scene from just one week earlier where protests turned violent.

Several speaks spoke from the courthouse steps as hundreds listened. The courthouse was lit with red, white and blue lighting.

Bentonville Chief of Police Jon Simpson told 5NEWS he's grateful to have a second chance of being part of a peaceful protest.

"On Monday, for me it was heartbreaking. And it was heartbreaking because what I saw was some of the worst that all of us have to offer," Simpson said.

No tear gas was deployed on Sunday, no police cars were damaged, and there was no arrest.

"The goal is for us to let our voices be heard. We're angry. So yes, you're going to hear angry voices tonight, but let the healing process begin," Aaron Clark, one of the protest organizers, said.

That process has started as Chief Simpson spoke with protesters about their frustrations that occurred on Monday.

Chief Simpson said what happened at the first protest in Bentonville was a complex situation, saying many factors led to the violence on Monday.

"One of the organizers, Jessica, and I have talked about this, and truly what we decided was it wasn't just one thing. You might have been able to take one thing out of it. And I'm not naming any sides, because it's all sides on it," Chief Simpson said.

Chants could be heard throughout downtown as protesters marched together throughout the Bentonville Square. Letting their voices be heard.