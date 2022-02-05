Benton County woman inside home when struck by lighting

A Benton County woman who was inside her home whenever lighting struck says, she and her dogs are safe.

CENTERTON, Ark. — Shortly before 1:20 p.m. lighting struck a woman’s Centerton home along Talamore Blvd. and Sagamore Ln. while the owner was inside with her two dogs.

The woman spoke with 5NEWS, saying, she and her dogs are safe, but say she felt the house shake and heard a loud boom.

She says her neighbor three blocks down the street also heard the boom.

Fire crews from Centerton, Bentonville, Cave Springs, Gravette, and Rogers responded to the home and were able to put out the flames shortly before 3 p.m.

Centerton Fire Chief Matt Thompson told 5NEWS the fire caused damage to the attic and a room upstairs above the garage. Chief Thompson called the home uninhabitable.

As of 5:30 p.m., the homeowner says she does not have running water or electricity and that she has hired roofers to place a tarp on her roof.

