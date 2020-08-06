Coroner: Seven new COVID-19 deaths reported in Benton County

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford has reported seven new deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past three days.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford has reported seven new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past three days.

Oxford said five people died on Saturday (June 6), one person died on Sunday (June 7), and another person died Monday (June 8).

The following details were released about the victims:

67-year-old Marshallese woman from Rogers

89-year-old white male from Fayetteville

57-year-old white female

78-year-old white male from Bentonville

70- year old Hispanic male from Berryville

54-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale

85- year-old Hispanic female from Rogers