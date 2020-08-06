Coroner: Seven new COVID-19 deaths reported in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford has reported seven new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past three days.
Oxford said five people died on Saturday (June 6), one person died on Sunday (June 7), and another person died Monday (June 8).
The following details were released about the victims:
- 67-year-old Marshallese woman from Rogers
- 89-year-old white male from Fayetteville
- 57-year-old white female
- 78-year-old white male from Bentonville
- 70- year old Hispanic male from Berryville
- 54-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale
- 85- year-old Hispanic female from Rogers
Last week Oxford reported there had been seven deaths in the county, including two Washington County residents that died in Benton County. Following the deaths over the weekend, there have now been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Benton County.