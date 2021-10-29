Bella Vista Police Department pays final respects to officer who passed from COVID-19

"He was a happy guy. He was a positive guy, and he made you feel better about yourself and better about your day," Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves said.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista police said final farewells to one of their own. It was an emotional day in Bella Vista as the department mourns the loss of a fallen officer, Chris Cummins.

He was a 12 year veteran of law enforcement. Chris started his career back in 2009 in Oklahoma. Two years ago, he came to Northwest Arkansas and joined the Bella Vista police force. His police chief remembered him for his positive attitude on and off work.

"He was a happy guy. He was a positive guy, and he made you feel better about yourself and better about your day," Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves said. "I think we all can learn something from that. Chris made my department a better place for a short time there. He made me a better person for knowing him. And think he set an example we all could follow."

His partner remembers him as a dedicated officer.

"While many in life are content with placement and status, Chris always aspired to greater things," Chase Handler said. "Most of those close to him knew that Chris dreamed of being a state trooper. Something his traffic stop numbers could attest to. Chris wouldn't let anything get in the way of achieving his goals."