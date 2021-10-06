Bass Pro donates fishing gear to NWA kids

They are hoping to encourage kids to put the screens down and get outside to fish.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Over the years bass pro shop has given out over 400,000 fishing poles to local organizations. They do this to help encourage kids to get out and fish. Well bass pro in Rogers recently made a generous donation to the beaver water shed alliance.

The fishing season officially starts this weekend so bass pro shop here in Rogers was hoping to reel in a few family’s and get them out by the water.

They are hoping to encourage kids to put the screens down and get outside to fish.

So to teach kids just how to do this Bass pro shop in Rogers is hosting a free fishing workshop here for the next 2 weekends from 10-4.

“we will teach kids how to cast a fishing pole for the first time with targets and we’ll have specialists over here to get them set up with their first rod and reel and really just help them with beginning steps. We truly believe that the more kids we get involved in fishing the next Generation the more they conserve our wildlife,” said Reed Tucker.