Free Fishing Weekend gives many people the opportunity to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from November 2020.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday, May 27 anyone may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp from noon Friday, June 11, through midnight Sunday night, June 13.

The proclamation was read at the beginning of the Commission's May meeting by Megan Perkins, agriculture liaison to Hutchinson’s office.

An annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved by Gov. Hutchinson, Free Fishing Weekend gives many people the opportunity to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer.

Residents and nonresidents may fish without a fishing license or trout permit.

All other regulations, such as daily limits and size restrictions on certain bodies of water, still apply during this weekend.

The AGFC will host special fishing derbies at four of its freshwater hatcheries June 12 in celebration of the annual event.

“This year we are excited to announce that not only youth, but the entire family may come out and fish with us at our warmwater hatcheries,” said Ben Batten, chief of the AGFC’s Fisheries Division. “Unfortunately we will not be able to conduct a fishing derby at the Spring River trout hatchery in Mammoth Spring, but all other hatcheries will be available to Arkansans. People will need to register in advance to ensure we have adequate space and parking on the hatchery grounds, but we look forward to a return to the hatchery derbies after they had to be canceled last year.”