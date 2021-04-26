Baptist Health Urgent Care opens second Fort Smith location

The new clinic is located at 1910 S. Zero St. across from Sutherlands.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — On Monday (April 26), Baptist Health Urgent Care opened a second location in Fort Smith.

“We look forward to providing the community with affordable, quality walk-in urgent care, delivered by an exceptional and compassionate team,” said Mike Dupuis, Urgent Team Division Vice President for Baptist Health Urgent Care.

The center is open seven days a week and offers evening hours during the workweek.

Walk-ins are welcome and same-day or next-day visits can be planned online with Hold My Spot or by reserving a telemedicine visit.

Baptist Health Urgent Care-Fort Smith assists with a variety of non-life-threatening health conditions and injuries, including:

Asthma and allergies • Ear and eye injuries

Flu, colds, viral illnesses and COVID-19 testing • Skin conditions, including burns

Bites, stings, allergic reactions • Stitches

Broken bones, sprains, strains • School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting • Immunizations and vaccinations

Urinary tract infections • Occupational health services

Medically supervised weight loss

Leading the health care team are nurse practitioners Michelle Phillips and Tessa Tran. Both most recently served at the original Baptist Health Urgent Care location on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

Phillips graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and has experience in the emergency department and pediatric care.

NP Michelle Phillips:

Tran a Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis and brings experience treating patients in hospital settings of all ages for a variety of health care needs.

NP Tessa Tran:

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Friday - 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday - 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.