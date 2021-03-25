Baptist Health debuts new mobile unit that will travel across the state

The Baptist Health mobile unit will offer Covid-19 vaccines at stops across the state this year. It will also provide free health care services such as screenings.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In Baptist Health’s 100th year, the health care organization is strengthening its ability to serve communities beyond medical center walls with the debut of a new mobile health unit.

The Baptist Health Mobile Health Unit will offer Covid-19 vaccines at stops across the state this year. Additionally, it will provide free health care services such as screenings and prevention education from Baptist Health’s team of caregivers.

“As Baptist Health looks ahead to the next 100 years, we remain focused on responding to changing healthcare needs by meeting people where they are,” said Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “Our new mobile health unit will enable us to bring free access to critical health and wellness tools in areas that might not otherwise be served, thanks to the generous support of donors and community.”

The nearly 40-foot-long mobile health unit is equipped with a front waiting area and two exam rooms and is wheelchair-accessible.

“We are excited that the mobile health unit will allow us the opportunity to take health care out into the communities around the state where people need it the most – focusing on the underserved, uninsured, underinsured and underrepresented,” said Teresa Conner, system director of Baptist Health Community Outreach.

Baptist Health’s new mobile health unit was funded in large part through a $150,000 donation from the Arkansas-based Windgate Foundation. Also contributing to the project were participants and sponsors of Baptist Health Foundation events including Arkansas Charity Clays, the Bolo Bash Golf Tournament and the Bolo Bash Luncheon.

“We are deeply grateful to the Windgate Foundation and our 2020 event sponsors,” said Lena Moore, chief development officer at Baptist Health Foundation. “Their selfless support, during a year of unprecedented uncertainty, has strengthened Baptist Health’s ability to provide access to quality healthcare in underserved and rural communities. We hope our philanthropic partners take pride and ownership in seeing the impact of their vital donations at work.”

Among the stops planned are a free Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Tollette on Sunday, March 28, from noon to 5 p.m. at First Church of God Tollette, 1080 Martin Luther King Drive. Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine will be administered.

You're asked to bring a photo ID. Supply is limited, and all eligible participants must pre-register by calling (501) 202-1540.