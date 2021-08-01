ATU Foundation receives $4.3 million gift from Windgate Foundation

Arkansas Tech University President Dr. Robin E. Bowen announced on Thursday (Aug. 19) the ATU Foundation has received a $4.3 million donation from the Windgate Foundation.
The majority of the gift – $4 million – is earmarked to create a need-based scholarship endowment for the benefit of Arkansas Tech students.
“This is a transformational gift for Arkansas Tech University,” said Bowen, who made the announcement during a meeting of the ATU Board of Trustees. “Student access is the foundation of our mission. The ability to provide more need-based scholarships will make the dream of graduating from college attainable for more Arkansas Tech students. We offer our appreciation to the Windgate Foundation Board of Directors for their support of Arkansas Tech and their investment in our students.”
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.