ATU student earns degree after waiting 40 years

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — An ATU student from Paris, Ark. waited 40 years before receiving her Bachelor's degree this Saturday (Aug. 7).

“After waiting 40 years to finish my bachelor’s degree, I finally did it at 61 years of age,” said Cristi Buttè, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health information management. “My children are grown and here today. It took me a while to finish, but it’s never too late. I’m very proud. It wasn’t easy, but dang was it worth it.”

Butte was able to receive her degree this Saturday at ATU's summer commencement ceremony.

“It was a personal goal,” said Buttè. “I always wanted to finish. Life got in the way, but things fell into place and it was destiny. I had the opportunity, and I grabbed at it. I’ve had many good friends who have graduated from (ATU) and I’ve heard many great things, so I’m proud to be a graduate from here.”

Buttè says Arkansas Tech was the right place at the right time for her to complete her degree and says that through their support, faculty mentors in the ATU health information management program made her academic achievements possible.

“We’re a small department, but we’re mighty,” said Buttè. “They were there at every turn. I couldn’t have done it without their help.”

Despite the long wait, Butte says this is just the beginning.