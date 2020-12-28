Arkansas Goodwill hoping to find owners of priceless donated family photos

The thrift store chain posted the photos in case the memories were donated accidentally to their North Little Rock location.

Although Goodwill is a thrift store known for having various rare knick-knacks that are looking for a new home, sometimes items such as memorabilia or in this case priceless family photos, are found amongst the stacks of donations.

In North Little Rock, the Goodwill on JFK Blvd. received photos from what looks to be taken at the turn of the 19th century to the 1950s.

"We have still been unable to locate the owner of these photos," the store posted to their Facebook page.

"Do you recognize the people in these photographs? They were donated at our store in North Little Rock, but we want to make sure it wasn't an accident."

This is not the first time Goodwill in Arkansas has turned to social media in an effort to find the rightful owner of a priceless family heirloom.

Last August, Mary Lou Dunn of Fayetteville was reunited with a box filled with her oldest brother’s military service items after they were donated to a Goodwill in Little Rock.