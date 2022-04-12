Arkansans gathered to support Team USA in their final game in the World Cup Series

Arkansans held watch parties to cheer Team USA to victory as they took on the Netherlands.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — The USA men's team took on the Netherlands with hopes of making it to its first quarterfinals in 20 years. Unfortunately, that did not happen. However, some dedicated soccer fans spent the day cheering on the team.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was full of dozens of soccer fans Saturday morning cheering on Team USA as if they were in the stands.

"Take a look at the enthusiasm in the stands. That's what makes soccer so much fun," said soccer fan Matt Sullivan.

Sullivan has watched each men's and women's World Cup Series since he could remember.

"You look at soccer and you can't take your eyes off it because you're so excited," Sullivan said.

That statement turned out to be true as 5NEWS interviewed fans throughout the game who continued to stay focused on the TV.

With the men's national team looking to advance to its first quarterfinal in 20 years, fans had high hopes.

"Final prediction 3-2, USA," said Sullivan.

"I got a little money on it," soccer fan Chris Ruffer said. "So, I'm hoping for 3-2. I'm hoping for 3-2."

Although it didn't pan out how fans planned, with the U.S. losing 3- 1. Fans say it was still a good game.

"Soccer man, it's very emotional, it's a great sport," said Sergio Fuentes. "Biggest sport in the world."

The Netherlands will now move on to play Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device