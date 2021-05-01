Another daily record set with COVID hospitalizations; deaths reach 3,800

Our health care system is stretched and the numbers are likely to increase more. Thanks to all who are doing everything they can to be safe,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

ARKANSAS, USA — COVID-19 hospitalizations again set a new daily record in Monday’s (Jan. 4) Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) report, rising by 62 to 1,296.

Available ICU beds fell from 58 on Sunday to 49 on Monday. COVID deaths reached 3,800.

Also on Monday, Northwest Arkansas hospitals reported reaching a record of 128 patients in their COVID-19 units.

The previous record was 122. The region has been one of the hardest hit in the state by the pandemic.

“We have continued to manage the increased volume of patients within our own surge planning along with the regional surge plan. We have plans for what happens if we exceed that capacity, which we will institute regionally if necessary,” Mercy Northwest Hospital President Eric Pianalto said in a statement.