Animals looking for homes during 'Clear the Shelter' in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville Animal Services announced it will be participating in the nationwide pet adoption drive, "Clear the Shelters."
The adoption drive will take place the week of Monday, August 23 to Friday, August 27.
On those days, Fayetteville Animal Services will waive adoption fees for all pets.
The Clear the Shelters initiative seeks to help families find and adopt homeless pets. Since 2014, the program has helped more than half a million pets find forever homes.
“Things are a different this year. Due to the pandemic we are closed to walk-in public foot traffic," said Justine Lentz, Animal Services Superintendent. "However, we have all our pets listed on our website with multiple pictures and information about each one. Our adoption application is an easy-to-fill-out online form. All adoptions are by appointment only and applications must have submitted and approved ahead of time.”
All of the available dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, prior to going to their new forever home.
The Fayetteville Animal Shelter is located at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville.
Click here to apply, find out more about the adoption process and see pictures of available pets.