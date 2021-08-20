Animals looking for homes during 'Clear the Shelter' in Fayetteville

“Things are a different this year. Due to the pandemic we are closed to walk-in public foot traffic," said Justine Lentz, Animal Services Superintendent. "However, we have all our pets listed on our website with multiple pictures and information about each one. Our adoption application is an easy-to-fill-out online form. All adoptions are by appointment only and applications must have submitted and approved ahead of time.”



All of the available dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, prior to going to their new forever home.