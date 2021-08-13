Deputies on scene of shooting at Hackett animal rescue

Investigators say they were called to the rescue shortly after 3 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

HACKETT, Ark. — Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting at the Artemis Project animal rescue in Hackett.

Investigators say they were called to the rescue shortly after 3 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim has been airlifted to a hospital in Northwest Arkansas. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators also say a female is in custody in connection to the investigation.