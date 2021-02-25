Agencies to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 65 and up at Jones Center Friday

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — On Friday (Feb. 26), a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people who are ages 65 and up will be hosted at the Jones Center in Springdale, located at 922 E. Emma Ave.
The clinic will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Appointments are required. Please wear a mask.
The clinic is being hosted by the following community agencies:
- Air Evac
- Central EMS
- Ignite and Bentonville school students
- Northwest Health EMS
- Northwest Medical Center – Springdale
- Northwest Technical Institute
- Springdale Fire Department
- The Jones Center
WATCH: Fort Smith holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic