Agencies to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 65 and up at Jones Center Friday

The clinic will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. Appointments are required.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — On Friday (Feb. 26), a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people who are ages 65 and up will be hosted at the Jones Center in Springdale, located at 922 E. Emma Ave.

The clinic will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Appointments are required. Please wear a mask.

The clinic is being hosted by the following community agencies:

  • Air Evac
  • Central EMS
  • Ignite and Bentonville school students
  • Northwest Health EMS
  • Northwest Medical Center – Springdale
  • Northwest Technical Institute
  • Springdale Fire Department
  • The Jones Center

