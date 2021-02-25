x
Mercy NWA opens COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups to public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mercy Northwest Arkansas has opened sign-ups to anyone in the community who is interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. 

You will be asked to answer questions to determine your eligibility and placed in a queue. 

Once a vaccine becomes available, Mercy will contact you to schedule an appointment if you're eligible. 

Mercy says vaccinations are by appointment only, with no walk-ins accepted. 

To sign up, visit this website or call 833-364-6777 to sign up by phone. 

As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, over 553,000 Arkansans have been administered a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). 

Following a slump in vaccinations due to a winter storm, more doses are expected to arrive in the state in the following months. 

The ADH announced Tuesday (Feb. 23) that those eligible to receive a vaccine under Phase 1-B of the rollout plan will now include Arkansans 65 years and older. 

