Mercy NWA opens COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups to public

You will be asked to answer questions to determine your eligibility and placed in a queue.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mercy Northwest Arkansas has opened sign-ups to anyone in the community who is interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in the future.

You will be asked to answer questions to determine your eligibility and placed in a queue.

Once a vaccine becomes available, Mercy will contact you to schedule an appointment if you're eligible.

Mercy says vaccinations are by appointment only, with no walk-ins accepted.

To sign up, visit this website or call 833-364-6777 to sign up by phone.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, over 553,000 Arkansans have been administered a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Following a slump in vaccinations due to a winter storm, more doses are expected to arrive in the state in the following months.