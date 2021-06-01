3 Doors Down brings Seether to Walmart AMP September 24

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (June 4) at 10:00 a.m. and range from $29 to $89.50 plus applicable fees.

ROGERS, Arkansas — 3 Doors Down is bringing The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour with Seether to the Walmart AMP on Friday, Sept. 24.

Formed in 1996, Grammy Award-nominated Mississippi rock band, 3 Doors Down, consistently captivates audiences worldwide, has sold 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including Songwriter of the Year.

Their debut The Better Life became certified six-times RIAA Platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit “Kryptonite.”

During their 2021 tour for the first time, the band will play The Better Life front to back, along with their other hits - marking the 20th anniversary of the debut album.

Gates open at 7:00 p.m. Music starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (June 4) at 10:00 a.m. and range from $29 to $89.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling (479) 443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.