1 dead after paragliding incident in LeFlore County

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a paragliding incident that took place in LeFlore County on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, the man is identified as 61-year-old Jerry Hayes of Pocola. The crash took place at around 8:33 p.m. near U.S. Highway 271, just east of the Poteau River, the report states.

OHP says Hayes was operating a Moster 185 Paraglider when the crash happened. He was pronounced dead by the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department. The cause of the crash is being investigated, so no further details on the incident are yet available.

Here is an example of the type of paraglider the victim was operating.

