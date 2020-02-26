Local watch party for Democratic Debate

Seven candidates took the stage tonight in South Carolina in hopes of showing the American people once again why they deserve the nomination.

Inside Farrell's Lounge and Grill you could find people supporting a variety of candidates. This is the last debate before Arkansans and Oklahoman's will vote ahead of Super Tuesday.

Seven candidates took the stage in South Carolina in hopes of showing the American people once again why they deserve the nomination.

And voters, especially Blanca Estevez have been looking forward to this specific debate.

"As you know the last debate was very lively, so were kind of expecting the same thing tonight." Estevez said.

People at the event said they were hoping the candidates would touch on immigration issues, religion, and college debt.

University of Arkansas student Max Carter explains as he approaches 26 he wants to be certain he will be insured in the future.

"Medicare for all is really important to me. A lot of candidates have different ways to tackle healthcare," Carter said.

Another issue Carter said he wants addressed is racial justice.

"Unfortunately the race has become a 6 way 7 way tie between all white candidates and it started out as one of the most diverse fields ever. So unfortunately we are down to a lot of white people which is not a fair representation of the Democratic party," Carter said.

All in all Carter a U of A senior believes getting out and volunteering no matter what candidate you are voting for will make a difference in this election.