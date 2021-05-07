How to find help with mental health struggles | Mind Matters

While reaching a diagnosis can be tough, experts say it paves the way toward treatment.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Mental illness is a silent condition. You might see the symptoms, but there are no medical tests to diagnose. While reaching a diagnosis can be tough, experts say it paves the way toward treatment.

"You can go see a counselor; you can go see your family doctor to get a referral — whatever you need to do and start that journey," Dr. Buster Lackey, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Arkansas, said. "If you do have mental illness we can take care of it. We can start getting you help for it."

What if you notice a loved one struggling? Lackey said approaching them is often difficult, but necessary.

"That person that won't get out of bed, hopeless, helpless — intervene," he said. "Help them see what they're not seeing, and let's get them some help so that they can get back to productive life."

Do you need help starting that conversation? Mentalhealth.gov suggests starting with a question. Examples include:

"I've been worried about you. Can we talk about what you are experiencing? If not, who are you comfortable talking to?"

"I am someone who cares and wants to listen. What do you want me to know about how you are feeling?"

"How can I help you find more information about mental health problems?"

"We just have to put it out there and get rid of the stigma and let's talk about it," Lackey said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

People in crisis can also text HELLO to 741741 to speak with a trained listener.