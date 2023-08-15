Experts say Loss of smell, taste no longer common COVID-19 symptoms

Initially, the loss of taste or smell was a sign that pointed straight to COVID, but experts say it's no longer as common.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 symptoms have evolved since the first patients were infected more than three years ago.

“Hospitalizations are up around 12% around the country,” said Dr. Rawleseu Paul, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UAMS and Associate Dean of the College of Medicine.

Luckily, Rawleseu said that's not the case for COVID-19 in Little Rock.

“We're not seeing... a spike in COVID cases," Rawleseu said. "We do have covid cases. We don't have a substantial number of COVID hospitalizations."

The virus is still lingering around, which is why doctors are keeping a close eye on new variants.

“This new set of XBB strains," Rawleseu said. "Those are the dominant ones we're seeing now."

These variants give people different symptoms, similar to other common viruses.

“People are experiencing symptoms that mimic allergies, getting sore after the gym or just mild flu-like or cold-like symptoms,” Rawleseu said.

And as the virus develops, so have its symptoms.

“Losing taste or smell, that's not really what we're seeing in patients,” Kavanaugh Pharmacy Owner Anne Pace said. “I think that was a clear indicator for many people that they had COVID. That's not the case anymore.”

The symptoms being similar to upper respiratory viruses or even allergies are leading to pharmacies seeing an increase in people wanting to buy a COVID test.

“Within the last month, the number of people asking questions, testing positive for covid, asking about symptoms has drastically increased," Pace said.

According to Pace, she's also seen a growing interest in vaccinations.

“People are concerned,” Pace said.

Both experts said it’s important to continue taking precautions like washing your hands and staying home if you feel sick.

With more people looking to buy COVID tests, Pace said it’s important to remember that with the end of the COVID-19 health emergency, tests are probably not covered by insurance anymore.

She also said to double-check the expiration date if you take an at-home test.

