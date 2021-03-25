Alma Walmart has 300 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, but no one is signing up to receive them

People can sign up right now to receive their vaccine tonight. The Coleman Pharmacy is also taking appointments for April 2.

ALMA, Ark. — The Alma Walmart Pharmacy has 300 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in-stock, and only a handful of people have signed up to receive their dose.

Mayor Jerry Martin says people can sign up right now to come in and receive their vaccine, or if you cannot make it out tonight, the Coleman Pharmacy is taking appointments for April 2.

“Walmart has 300 doses that are available tonight, all that has to be done is call the pharmacy, get on the list and go get vaccinated,” Martin said.

London Blackwell says she is visiting home from college after receiving her first dose of the vaccine. She says when she was grocery shopping last night, Walmart was making announcements over the intercom for someone to come receive the last dose of the day.

Blackwell says no one went running to the pharmacy as she expected. She says people in Alma seem more hesitant to receive the vaccine than in other areas.

“I didn’t get it for me, I got it for my grandpa. I got it for the people fighting for their lives against cancer right now who can’t afford for anything else to go on. If you don’t get the vaccine for yourself, get it for someone else,” Blackwell said.

If you would like to make an appointment today you can call the Alma Walmart Pharmacy at (479) 632-4330.