ADH to hold mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the state

Each week, vaccine clinics will happen in each of the five public health regions.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Beginning next week, mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held weekly at one location in each of the Arkansas Department of Health's five public health regions across the state.

At first, vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and no reservations will be accepted. In future weeks, a toll-free number will be available to call and make reservations.

Click here for complete details about Arkansans currently eligible for the vaccine.

Information on clinics in subsequent weeks will be posted on the ADH COVID-19 vaccine clinics webpage.

First-come, first-served clinics where no reservations accepted:

Central Arkansas : 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 12, Greater Second Baptist Church, 5615 Geyer Springs, Little Rock

: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 12, Greater Second Baptist Church, 5615 Geyer Springs, Little Rock Northwest : 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11, Conway Co. Fairgrounds, 901 E. Elm St., Morrilton

: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11, Conway Co. Fairgrounds, 901 E. Elm St., Morrilton Northeast : 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division, Governor’s Ballroom, Blytheville

: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division, Governor’s Ballroom, Blytheville Southwest : 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, Fordyce Civic Ctr., 300 Hwy 79-167 Bypass, Fordyce

: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, Fordyce Civic Ctr., 300 Hwy 79-167 Bypass, Fordyce Southeast: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, Marianna Civic Ctr., 593 State Hwy 243, Marianna

The vaccines offered at these clinics will require a second dose administered several weeks later. Information will be available at each event about when to return for the second dose.

The three authorized COVID-19 vaccines have each undergone rigorous reviews that have proven them to be both safe and effective.