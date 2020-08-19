Recently retired school teacher dies from coronavirus in Yell County

57-year-old Terry Thone was a newly retired school teacher, the wife of the county judge, and a woman loved by so many who lost her battle with COVID 19.

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — For every case, for every death, there is a loved one. A person who is cared for—or in this case, missed.

57-year-old Terry Thone was a newly retired school teacher, the wife of the county judge, and a woman loved by so many who lost her battle with COVID 19.

An entire community in Yell County is grieving the loss of Thone, including her son Cory, who gave THV11 permission to tell her story.

He said she was a loving wife and mother and a passionate teacher who cared deeply for her students.

Her family said both she and her husband Mark contracted coronavirus in July. They have no idea where or how, but Mark recovered.

Terry was hospitalized and she died Friday.

She had no underlying health conditions according to her son, who also shared that Terry loved going to the beach, playing golf, and just being around her friends and family.

Terry is one of 619 Arkansans who've died from COVID-19 complications.