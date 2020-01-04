Pradco delivers PPE equipment to Fort Smith hospitals

Pradco Outdoor Brands has been working to create medical supplies for Fort Smith health care workers. On Wednesday, Pradco delivered some of those supplies.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Pradco Outdoor Brands has been working to create medical supplies for Fort Smith health care workers. On Wednesday (April 1), Pradco delivered some of those supplies to Baptist Health and Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

Face masks, hand sanitizer, and 3D-printed face shields were among the supplies donated by Pradco.

Baptist Health and Mercy are among several hospitals in the nation competing for personal protective equipment (PPE). Donations from local organizations help lessen the burden of getting supplies.