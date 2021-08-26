Mercy now offering outpatient COVID treatment options

Regen-COV, known as the ‘COVID cocktail,’ is an experimental treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

ROGERS, Ark. — Mercy is now offering Regen-COV to patients with COVID-19 in an effort to aid in their recovery before hospitalization is needed.

Referred to as the ‘COVID cocktail,’ this experimental treatment has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use and combines two antibodies that help the immune system to fight the virus, casirivimab and imdevimab.

Outpatient treatment for coronavirus referred to as ‘BAM’ was being used by Mercy previously, but the hospital says Regen-COV has shown better results in preventing patients with the COVID-19 delta variant from being hospitalized.

Regen-COV is now offered at Mercy Northwest Arkansas by injection and at Mercy Fort Smith through an infusion process.

Critical access hospitals in Berryville, Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron now also offer Regen-COV.

According to the FDA, in a clinical trial of patients with COVID-19, Regen-COV reduced COVID-19-related hospitalization and ER visits in patients at high risk.

“Antibody infusion has shown to be beneficial for COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of poor outcomes. It’s important to begin the treatment early in the disease process,” said Dr. Sonal Bhakta, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Chief Medical Officer.

According to Mercy Fort Smith Director of Hospice and Pharmacy Michael Thames, the hospital began collaborating with Delta Medical Infusion on Aug. 23, allowing Mercy to administer infusions and increase its capacity to serve River Valley patients.

“This was done in the hopes of decreasing symptoms, hospitalizations and ultimately deaths among area residents,” said Thames.

To receive the Regen-COV infusion or injection, patients must have a referral from their primary care physician after testing positive for COVID-19 and must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have a body mass index (BMI) greater than 35

Have chronic kidney disease

Have diabetes

Have immunosuppressive disease

Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

Are older than 65

Are older than 55 and have: Cardiovascular disease, or Hypertension, or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory diseases.

Are 12-17 years old and have: BMI greater than the 85th percentile for their age and gender-based on CDC growth charts Sickle cell disease, or Congenital or acquired heart disease, or Neurodevelopmental disorders, for example, cerebral palsy, or A medical-related technological dependence, for example, Tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID-19), or Asthma, reactive airway, or other chronic respiratory diseases requiring daily medication for control.



Patients should continue to self-isolate after receiving the Regen-COV treatment, continue to wear a mask, and self-isolate.