Despite breakthrough cases, fully vaccinated River Valley couple fight off COVID

The couple says because they were vaccinated, they recovered quickly and encourage everyone to take the vaccine.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A River Valley couple, who contracted COVID-19, is sharing their story after getting the vaccine.

The couple makes up a small percentage of COVID breakthrough cases. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 14.3% of active cases in Arkansas are breakthrough cases.

For weeks, Arkansas state leaders have said the vaccine is the answer to help stop the spread of COVID, but it does not prevent the virus.

“The vaccines give your system a head start, in terms of learning to recognize the virus,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health. “So, it’s ready to fight it the first time it sees it for real."

Rick and Lisa Casey of Clarksville are one of the rare breakthrough cases, with the couple receiving their Moderna vaccines in February.

“We got our shots as quickly as we could. We wore masks,” said Rick.

However, he later got sick and began dealing with flu-like symptoms: sneezing, coughing and a runny nose.

He went to the doctor to get tested and found out he had COVID. Once he found out, he later took an antibody treatment prescribed by his doctor to lower the severity of the virus, and Casey says in a day or two, he recovered.

“The reason why I got to feeling better is just because I have the shot,” said Rick. He continued, “And if I could encourage everyone, please take your shot. It works.”

However, a few days after he recovered, his fully vaccinated wife caught the virus and said she experienced losing her sense of smell and taste.

“I’m a coffee drinker, and it just felt like hot water,” said Lisa Casey. She also recovered but said this might not have been possible without the vaccine.

“Or else you could be sick for a lot longer, and you may not recover,” Lisa said.