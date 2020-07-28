FSPD #CatchMeCaring Campaign encourages citizens to mask-up

The campaign recognizes businesses and individuals who are putting the safety of others first and wearing face coverings when necessary.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) started the #CatchMeCaring Campaign on July 20, in accordance with the governor’s Executive Order mandating the use of face coverings.

During the campaign, Fort Smith Police are stopping by and recognizing businesses that are in compliance.

FSPD encourages businesses to take pictures with their customers and to post the mask using hashtag #CatchMeCaring. You can also tag @fspolice on Facebook.

FSPD shared on Facebook, “All of our patrol cars have the #CatchMeCaring sticker on the back glass. If you see one, post a picture with your mask and use the hashtag #CatchMeCaring. Let’s take care of each other and mask up the Fort! #pawfficerfuzz even wanted to show his support and masked up!”