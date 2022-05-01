Businesses discuss returning to curbside service amidst COVID surge

Throughout the pandemic, businesses have adopted new ways for customers to receive service.

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — The recent, record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is again causing concern for restriction in businesses. Businesses are reviewing their current customer experience models to ensure safety and affordability.

Throughout the pandemic, businesses have adopted new ways for customers to receive service. Before COVID, there was dining in and take out, but after the virus hit, they had to resort to new solutions. There came curbside pickup and more delivery options to keep businesses from closing for good and losing money.

With this recent surge in cases, many businesses aren’t willing to return to those dark times. Local restaurants aren’t turning back and are keeping options open for customer comfort. Restaurants are leaving it up to the customer to choose for their safety.

One local business decided to eliminate the options to protect its staff. Country Vet Clinic decided only to serve its patients curbside. The clinic previously experienced an outbreak and closed for 10 days.

“You know people have problems with their animals. They need help right away. Then they start to look someplace else. And it’s just that way and we can’t afford to be closed,” Dr. Tim O’Neil at Country Vet Service in Farmington said.

Dr. O’Neil says this was his only option to keep the business going. Customers understand the decision.

Pet owner Gretta Jordan says, “Well, if that’s what they think is the safest, then that’s okay. We want everyone to be safe, including the animals. I mean, I’ve heard on the news animals might be getting this too. They’re trying to keep everybody safe.”