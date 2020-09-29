Atkins superintendent dies due to complications of COVID-19

Atkins school's Superintendent Jody Jenkins died early Tuesday morning due to complications of COVID-19.

ATKINS, Arkansas — According to the Atkins Public Schools Facebook page, the school's Superintendent Jody Jenkins died early Tuesday morning due to complications of COVID-19.

The school posted a statement on the Facebook page.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved superintendent, Jody Jenkins, passed away early this morning due to complications of COVID. Our first and foremost concern is his wife Kristi and children Ryan, Jackie and son-in-law Brandon. Above all he was a loving husband and father. We are comforted to know he is in his eternal home. He was a graduate of Atkins High School and was able to return home in 2019 to lead the Atkins School District which he considered his dream job. He loved the community, he loved his school, and he adored all of the students. Please join us in praying for his family."

Jackie Moore, daughter of Jenkins, said they are so heartbroken and will miss him more than words can express.

"This morning around 2 am we received a call from the doctor that my dad, Jody Jenkins, had passed away. We are so heartbroken and will miss him more than words can express. We will spend the rest of our lives honoring and remembering his legacy. Right now the best tribute we can give to him is that as his family, we were always certain he loved us. We were always certain he would provide for us. We were always certain he would take care of us and do anything and everything for us."

