Record-high of nearly 5,000 new COVID cases reported in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported 4,978 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Thursday as the state saw its highest number of cases since the pandemic began.

Arkansas also sets record for the highest positivity rate for the state since the pandemic began at 19.7%.

Governor announces ADH to make 1.5 million COVID take-home tests available to Arkansans at public libraries and local health units.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 562,529 (+4,978)

Active cases: 18,644 (+4,031)

Total deaths: 9,131 (+16)

Hospitalized: 585 (+0)

On ventilators: 104 (-6)

Fully vaccinated: 1,504,510 (+2,083)

The first omicron case was reported on Friday, Dec. 17, and the second on Wednesday, Dec. 22.



A total of 9,131 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The governor also addressed school starting back next week. He said Arkansas is committed to in-class instruction and he will not mandate virtual instruction. He also said schools should do what they think is best.

Governor Hutchinson said Arkansas has adopted the CDC guidelines for someone who has COVID-19:

"With Omicron on the rise we have to prepare for a rough January. I will talk about new CDC guidelines Thursday," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.

Those new CDC guidelines cut the isolation and quarantine period in half.

Dr. Robert Hopkins, with UAMS, said the change is because data shows most transmission happens early during infection.

"Most of the data that CDC is basing this on is data that's emerged, it's evolved over this last few months," he said.

For people who are infected, the CDC cut down isolation restrictions from 10 days to five days.

Once those five days are over, if you have no symptoms, you can return to your normal day-to-day, but wear a mask for the next five days.

"Those people that are still having symptoms, they're still having fever, then they should isolate for longer," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, with the department of health, said.

The guidelines for people who come in contact with COVID-19 but are not infected depend on vaccination status.

If you're boosted, you don't have to quarantine, but wear a mask for the next 10 days.

If you're not boosted, you should quarantine for five days and watch for symptoms.

Dr. Hopkins believes everyone should test at the five-day mark.

"Part of the reason that it's not been emphasized more is we've got lots of testing holes. There are a number of testing sites that aren't open seven days a week," he said.

Dr. Dillaha believes the new guidelines were not only based on science but also practical reasons.

"In order for businesses and many organizations to continue to function. These adjusted guidelines for this particular variant would assist them," she said.

While it may be hard to get used to, Dr. Hopkins said people should look at this change as a positive one.

"As we learn more, as we're able to make more accurate predictions, as we know more about the performance of medications and vaccines and what the virus does, that gives us better tools in the toolbox down the road," he said.

Both doctors said with omicron spreading rapidly, now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted.