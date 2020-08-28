Conway man recovers from COVID-19 after doctors say he had 50% chance of survival

A 73-year-old Conway man has recovered from coronavirus. His family said the worst part has been not being able to hold him or touch him when he needed it most.

CONWAY, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is from May 2020.)

A bit of 'good' COVID-19 news, as a 73-year-old Conway man has recovered from coronavirus.

Doctors gave him only a 50% chance of survival.

James Mullenax tested positive for COVID-19 in early June and was admitted to the hospital right away.

He was given Remdesivir and Dexamethasone.

Mullenax tested negative twice in early July, technically recovered, but the after-effects and weakness lingered, so he was transferred to the Superior health and rehab facility. He's been there ever since.

Tomorrow, August 28, he will be released.

Since he was a retired Conway firefighter, firefighters will be there lining the street as he leaves. His family said the Conway Regional COVID-19 team took excellent care of him, along with the staff at the rehab facility.