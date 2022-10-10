Avian flu infects birds at Northwest Arkansas poultry farm

Officials told our content partners KTHV that avian influenza is not a public health concern— it does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which will remain safe to eat.



Across the Creek Farm is an independent family farm raising chickens and turkeys on pasture in Washington County. Owner and operator Terrell Spencer says he isn't too worried about the avian flu reaching their birds because they take all of the proper precautions like using city water and making sure other wild birds stay out.



"Whether you are a pasture-based system like ours or a confinement operation, I mean everyone is doing the best they can," Spencer said. "There are a lot of chickens out there and there are a lot of wild birds and humans and every once in a while, it’s going to cross those lines."



The Department of Agriculture is still investigating the cause of the cases in Madison County but believes it is likely tied to wild birds.



"We have really healthy natural populations of waterfowl, of raptors, just wild birds and we’ve got a lot of farms, so the fact that we don’t hear more is just a testament to poultry farmers regardless of how they do it, they take it seriously," Fisk said.



The Arkansas Department of Agriculture encourages all farmers to call them if their birds show any signs of the flu.