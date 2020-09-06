Horse drawn carriage will carry George Floyd to his final resting place in Pearland

It will be for the last mile of his procession, Pearland officials said.

HOUSTON — George Floyd, a man who has become an icon for social change and police reform, will be laid to rest Tuesday in Pearland.

City of Pearland officials confirmed he will be taken to his final resting place in a horse drawn carriage. It will be for the last mile of his possession.

Vintage Horse Carriage Rides is the company providing the service.

The Houston Police Department will be escorting the body from a private funeral at Fountain of Praise Church to his entombment at Houston Memorial Gardens. Funeral organizers said he will be buried next to his mother.

Barricades will be placed along the procession route on Cullen, but the public is welcomed to is invited to pay their respects along the route at public locations including sidewalks, Pearland officials said.